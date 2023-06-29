Tottenham Hotspur are one of three teams named in a report from Italy concerning those particularly interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Juve could have to sell one of their high-value players to balance the books after missing out on qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The prospect of Dusan Vlahovic moving to the Premier League seems to have never been off the table ever since he started stealing the show for Fiorentina earlier in his career.

Tottenham interested in Vlahovic

His time with the Old Lady has been underwhelming. He has scored 23 goals in 63 games for the club in all competitions. But the club spent £66.6 million to bring him to Turin, according to Sky Sports. So he has, so far, failed to live up to expectations.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

And with that, it seems that he could get the chance to leave this summer. Calciomercato suggests that one of Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer could be sold after they finished seventh in Serie A.

And interestingly, Calciomercato says that the three teams most interested in the Serbian are Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Tottenham.

It is a surprise to see Spurs being suggested as one of the main players in the race. Should Harry Kane stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, you would imagine that there is little to no chance of Ange Postecoglou’s men offering the kind of fee Juve would want for Vlahovic.

The Italians will surely want to make most of their money back, at least. And Tottenham have much bigger priorities than another striker.

But of course, that situation could change if Kane does leave. Reports from The Athletic claimed that Bayern Munich are optimistic of signing Kane this summer.

It would be a shock if Kane left. But there is a reason Bayern are pursuing this deal. And with that, Tottenham may indeed have their eye on potential replacements.

Vlahovic has the potential to be a ‘ridiculous‘ talent. So you would imagine that a lot more will be said about the youngster if Kane’s departure starts to become much more likely.