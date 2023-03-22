Report: Tottenham now want a manager who's lost just 4 games this season while averaging 64% possession











According to The Guardian, Vincent Kompany is now a manager who is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.

A number of pundits have told Spurs to go for the 36-year-old in recent times, and it sounds as though someone within Spurs has been listening to those pleas.

It was reported earlier this week that Tottenham could, once again, go for a short-term manager, but it now sounds as though they could be after one of the brightest young coaches in the game.

Make no mistake about it, Kompany looks like a gaffer who is headed to the very top of this sport.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

He’s completely transformed Burnley, making the Clarets now one of the most entertaining and progressive teams in England.

Burnley, yes Burnley, are averaging 64.2% possession this season, while they have lost just four games in all competitions under Kompany’s tutelage, with only two of those defeats coming in the league.

With the Championship being so unpredictable, it’s almost impossible to run away with the title in that division, but Kompany’s Burnley have looked like an absolute cut above the rest of the pack.

The Belgian, of course, already knows the Premier League like the back of his hand. He’s won numerous titles with Manchester City as a captain in the past and spent over a decade playing in England’s top flight.

Of course, getting Kompany to come to Spurs may be easier said than done. He’s got a good thing going with Burnley, and, truth be told, his ultimate end goal may well be to manage Manchester City. After all, he does have a statue outside of the ground and Pep Guardiola has stated that the job will be his one day.

With Antonio Conte seemingly on the verge of the sack, this is definitely one to keep an eye on as Spurs sound out the idea of hiring Kompany.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

