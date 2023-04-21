Report: Tottenham now think 44-year-old manager is exactly who they need, he's the leading candidate











Arne Slot is now being considered as a leading candidate for the Tottenham Hotspur job.

According to The Independent, Tottenham are very keen on the 44-year-old Feyenoord manager, while they also have one eye on Julian Nagelsmann in case Chelsea don’t go for the German.

Slot is doing a wonderful job over in the Netherlands with Feyenoord as they are in pole position for the Eredivisie title.

According to this report, Slot has struck Tottenham as the manager who best fits what they want.

It’s not all that surprising to hear that Spurs have been blown away by Slot. After all, there is a lot to like.

The Dutchman plays a beautiful brand of football – as you would associate with a classic Dutch team. He’s an advocate of Total Football, and his side often win while playing an aesthetically pleasing game in dominating fashion.

Interestingly, Slot has recently been compared to Mauricio Pochettino by Alasdair Gold.

The journalist stated that the more and more he reads about Slot, the more he’s taken in by the fact that the Feyenoord boss appears to be very similar to the Argentine, and that will be music to the ears of many Spurs fans.

Indeed, as we all know, Spurs supporters have been clamouring for the return of Pochettino – going as far as to sing his name at the stadium, and while the 51-year-old may not be returning to north London at this juncture, they may be getting the next best thing in the shape of Slot.

Of course, we can’t get carried away by the 44-year-old’s work at Feyenoord. For every successful Dutch manager from the Eredivisie there’s a Frank De Boer or a Phillip Cocu, sometimes success at that level doesn’t translate to the English game, and that’s something that Spurs need to be wary of.

Slot is the leading candidate for Tottenham right now, and we could well see him in the Spurs dugout next season.

