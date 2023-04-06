'I do like him': Tottenham may have found their next Pochettino in 44-year-old manager, journalist suggests











Alasdair Gold has been discussing Arne Slot and what Tottenham have been looking for in a new manager.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist says that he’s been very impressed by everything he’s heard about Slot, stating that he reminds him a lot of Mauricio Pochettino.

Interestingly, Gold says that Spurs have been consistently looking to hire someone just like Pochettino.

Of course, as Gold says, that does beg the question, why don’t Tottenham just re-hire Pochettino?

Regardless of what the answer to that question is, it sounds as though Slot could be the next Pochettino at Tottenham.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Slot similar to Pochettino

Gold gave his verdict on Slot and Spurs’ search for a new manager.

“I do like Arne Slot, the more I read about him I do quite like the idea of Arne Slot. He sounds like Pochettino, he sounds like a Pochettino in the making, and you know, Spurs have always looked for someone like Pochettino, which, of course, raises the question why don’t you just go for Pochettino?” Gold said.

Get Pochettino

If Tottenham have been looking for a manager who is very similar to Pochettino, why don’t they just go out and get the man himself?

The 51-year-old is supposedly very open to returning to Tottenham, so why gamble on someone like Slot in the hopes that he’ll be the next Pochettino?



With all due respect to Slot, managers from the Eredivisie can often fail in the Premier League with the likes of Frank De Boer and Ronaldo Koeman to an extent struggling in recent years.

If Tottenham want someone like Pochettino, they should get the man himself.

Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

