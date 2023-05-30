Report: Tottenham now pushing hardest to sign 13-goal PL star Jurgen Klopp labelled 'unbelievable'











Tottenham Hotspur are now pushing hardest to sign Harvey Barnes, as well as James Maddison following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which notes that Spurs want to sign both players after the Foxes finished in the bottom three and face at least a year in the Championship.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

James Maddison is obviously a talisman at the King Power Stadium. But Harvey Barnes has probably not got enough credit for the form he has showed this season.

Tottenham pushing hardest to sign Harvey Barnes

The winger has scored 13 goals in the top-flight, including the opener in their final day win over West Ham. And it seems that that has caught the attention at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Reports from Football London previously suggested that Fabio Paratici was a big fan of Barnes. But it appears that Tottenham’s interest has not gone anywhere despite the Italian’s departure.

According to The Sun, Spurs are pushing hardest along with Newcastle for the signings of both Maddison and Barnes. The pair look set to each cost around £40 million.

It would be a big statement if Tottenham could sign both men. Yes, they have just been relegated. However, they have scored 23 league goals between them this term.

Jurgen Klopp has previously described Barnes as an ‘unbelievable‘ player. And had Leicester had a couple more players of their calibre, it is hard to imagine that they would be anywhere near the bottom three.

Obviously, there is going to be a lot of competition for the pair. But if Tottenham can sign one or both, it would be an outstanding way to start what is going to be a crucial summer for the club.