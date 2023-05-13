Report: Tottenham now enquire about appointing Serie A manager after Nagelsmann blow











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly contacted the agent of Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi about becoming their new manager.

The mess Spurs are in just keeps getting bigger and bigger, doesn’t it? They neither have a manager nor a sporting director, and it doesn’t look like they are even close to appointing anyone. To make things worse, Julian Nagelsmann decided to withdraw himself from the running for the job yesterday, much to fans’ disappointment.

Now, Tottenham have been linked with a brand new manager target – Inzaghi, according to FC Inter News.

Tottenham enquire about appointing Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi

Tottenham have been linked with multiple names to become their new manager ever since Antonio Conte left the club back in March.

From Premier League bosses like Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank to massive names like Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane, they have been rumoured to be interested in many.

One name that’s brand new now is Simone Inzaghi, the man who replaced Conte at Inter Milan back in the summer of 2021 – four months before he took the Tottenham job.

Inzaghi’s Inter finished second in the Serie A last season, just two points behind the winners, AC Milan. This season, they have one foot in the Champions League final, following their 2-0 advantage from the first leg this week.

Daniel Levy must have been impressed with that, which is probably why he has him on his wish list. The report claims that Tottenham have just made contact with Inzaghi’s agent, Tullio Tinti, to enquire about his availability.

Inzaghi will enter the final year of his Inter Milan contract this summer.

TBR View:

Tottenham are clearly trying to sort their mess out, but it’s difficult to see the direction they are going in.

They’ve gone from being linked with Thomas Tuchel, Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann to Inzaghi now, which just doesn’t add up, does it?

Don’t get us wrong, Inzaghi is a good manager in his own right, but he’s just not quite on the same level as some of the other names Spurs are said to be interested in.

It will be interesting to see if this enquiry leads to anything serious in the coming days.

