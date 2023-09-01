Report: Tottenham might not be able to sign ‘brilliant’ player today, it could happen in January instead

Brennan Johnson to Tottenham is a deal that isn’t proving to be straightforward.

The Welsh attacker is said to be Spurs’ top transfer target, but it would appear as though they north London club aren’t finding this deal easy to conclude.

Indeed, it’s been reported far and wide that this deal is one that could go to the wire, and according to one report, this could run even further than that.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to Miguel Delaney, writing in his newsletter for The Independent, this deal for the ‘brilliant‘ attacker could actually run until January.

“One negotiation that is expected to go the distance, and potentially into next January, is Brennan Johnson’s prospective move from Nottingham Forest to Tottenham Hotspur. Some figures involved have been variously laughing and rolling their eyes at Daniel Levy and Evangelos Marianakis discussing the deal, neither willing to budge. There is a feeling in the industry that Forest have already made moves in anticipating of Johnson going and that they ultimately need to sell,” Delaney wrote.

According to Delaney, both Evangelos Marinakis and Daniel Levy are proving to be incredibly stubborn in negotiations here, and with neither party willing to budge, this may be one that has to be revisited in the winter.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time left in the window to get this one done, but if there are two chairmen who you don’t want to be playing a game of chicken with, it’s Marinakis and Levy.

Indeed, these two are tow of the most stubborn, proud and petty negotiators in world football, and they will happily bite their noses off to spite their faces if it means getting one over each other.

Don’t be shocked if we don’t get a proper resolution on this Johnson saga for a little while yet.