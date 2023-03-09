Tottenham are now 'very seriously' looking at £25m player who's just amazed Jack Grealish - journalist











Alex Scott is likely to leave Bristol City when the summer transfer window opens amid interest from the likes of Tottenham.

That is according to a tweet by CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, who says that Spurs’ are very seriously considering signing him.

He wrote: “Alex Scott expected to leave Bristol City this summer, as revealed in December. Concrete proposals arrived in January, but Bristol City held out for near-double what suitors wanted.

“Going to take around £25m. Wolves and Tottenham very seriously looking. Newcastle one to watch.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Tottenham ‘very seriously’ considering Alex Scott swoop

Scott recently played against Manchester City in the FA Cup and before the game, he said he models his game on Jack Grealish.

He said: “Grealish has been mentioned for the past couple of years since I’ve broken through,” Scott said. “I think he’s the one who I’ve almost modelled my game off.

“The way we dribble, the way we move on the pitch is very similar and he’s a special, special player. Probably the one I look up to the most in football at the minute.

“Testing yourself against the best players in the world and I think the best team in the world, especially over the past five years. De Bruyne and Grealish are players that I’ve looked up to over the last four or five years.”

Grealish was clearly impressed with what he saw in the game as he called Scott a ‘top, top talent’ post-match on Twitter.

Spurs’ summer transfer strategy will be influenced by who is in the dugout next term, with Antonio Conte’s era seemingly winding down.

Newcastle know that Eddie Howe will be the man guiding them into next season and they have been targeting a new playmaker for a number of windows now.

Both clubs may battle for James Maddison, especially if Leicester go down, but Scott could be a younger, cheaper, and therefore higher risk alternative.