Report: Tottenham have beaten Barcelona to signing £12m youngster

The transfer window may now be closed, but Tottenham are still pushing forwards with their recruitment drive.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, 16-year-old centre-back gem, Luka Vuskovic, is set to sign for Tottenham.

The Croatian had been linked to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City before agreeing to join Spurs, while, according to 90Min, both Barcelona and Bayern Munich had held talks with the defender too.

Vuskovic, who was valued at £12m by his club earlier this year, is seen as one of the most promising young defenders in the world, and, in all honesty, it’s not hard to understand why.

Croatia have a knack of producing these incredible defenders as of late. The likes of Josko Gvardiol and Josip Sutalo look like they’re two future superstars, and while Vuskovic is a part of a later generation, he also looks like he could be a star.

Of course, at the age of just 16, it may be some time before we see Vuskovic playing first-team football for Spurs, but this early recruitment can be the route to success.

Indeed, we’ve seen Real Madrid do it so often in recent years, signing the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes and Endrick before they’d even established themselves as first-team players, and all of those signings look as though they’re going to pay off in the long term.

Spurs have been behind the times in terms of recruitment as of late, but it finally looks as though they are getting their ducks in a row and planning for the long-term now.

Beating Barcelona and Bayern Munich to this signing is a statement of intent, that’s for sure.