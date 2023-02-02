Napoli won't pay £22m for Tanguy Ndombele; may ask Spurs for discount











Napoli are yet to make a decision on whether they want to keep Tanguy Ndombele beyond this season, but Napoli Magazine reports that, whatever they decide, the Serie A leaders do not intend to pay £22.3 million to keep him permanently.

It has been a hugely successful campaign at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli look to be well on their way to winning the Scudetto. They sit 13 points clear of Inter Milan after Juventus – who were already some way back – were handed a points deduction.

Ndombele has featured in every single league game since making his debut. However, he has not completed 90 minutes once in the top-flight this season.

Napoli weighing up Ndombele decision

It would be a big boost for Tottenham to offload the Frenchman permanently. Unfortunately, he has rarely got close to living up to his massive price-tag.

And it seems that Napoli may be open to trying to sign him permanently. However, it would seem that Spurs would have to be prepared to make an even bigger loss than previously expected.

According to Napoli Magazine, Napoli plan to make a decision on Ndombele during the second-half of the season. They could look to sign him permanently, or they could ask for another loan.

However, it does appear that the €25 million price-tag does not sit right with Napoli. And thus, they plan to ask for a discount if they pursue a permanent deal.

Ultimately, it seems that Ndombele’s days at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are done. On his day, he is ‘magnificent‘. But several managers have now given up on the midfielder.

Spurs’ objective now will surely be earning as much as possible from his permanent departure.

Napoli will presumably be in the driving seat for a deal. But Tottenham will hope that there are other admirers to ensure that the Serie A leaders have something to think about before they try and sign him on the cheap.