Tony Cascarino has stated that Vincent Kompany is the man for them as they look for a new manager.

Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Cascarino was discussing the north London club’s situation after sacking Antonio Conte, and he reckons that Kompany is the man for the job right now.

Indeed, Cascarino believes that more than anything else Spurs need someone who will be able to firefight and lead this squad into a new era, and he thinks that Kompany is exactly the type of gaffer Spurs need, claiming that the Belgian has proven himself to be the personification of leadership during his playing and managerial career.

Cascarino would go for Kompany

The pundit gave his verdict on Kompany.

“I do think I would want, I spoke about Vincent Kompany and look I want a guy who can firefight and be a leader. He’s been the ultimate leader throughout his career, and he’s now shown he’s got the ability off the field. I look at some managers and think ‘why haven’t you been given the chance’. Just going after guys who have won things in their career hasn’t worked for them,” Cascarino said.

Would it work?

Cascarino says that Spurs should go for Kompany due to his leadership skills, but have Spurs not just had a few brilliant leaders in the dugout?

You’d be doing both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte a massive disservice by ignoring their own leadership skills. Mourinho is one of the greatest managers of all-time, while Conte is a legendary figure as both a player and a coach.

Of course, perhaps the fact that Kompany’s playing career is still fresh in the memory could work in his favour, but recent history suggests that you need more than just leadership skills to become a successful Spurs coach.

