Tottenham are leading the chase to sign Manor Solomon this summer.

That is according to The Athletic who report that the north London club are at the front of the queue to sign the Israeli international.

The winger has already spent a season in the Premier League this year with Fulham, and it’s been something of a hit and miss campaign.

He was injured early on, but upon his return he made a real impact, netting five goals in five games over the Winter period.

However, after that flurry of goals. Solomon’s performances began to wane. He dropped to the bench in Marco Silva’s side, and struggled to make much impact with his workrate being called into question.

Despite some struggles at Fulham, Solomon has shown glimpses of pure ability, and he has caught the eye of Tottenham.

A FIFA ruling on Ukraine-based foreign players means that Solomon could be signed on a free this summer, and for a 23-year-old with Champions League experience, that could be an absolute bargain.

Of course, Tottenham don’t currently have a manager, but one of their managerial targets is a huge fan of Solomon.

Indeed, Roberto De Zerbi worked with Solomon at Shakhtar Donetsk, and he became close friends with the winger during that time.

De Zerbi spoke of his friendship with Solomon after the winger scored the winning goal against Brighton earlier this season.

“I’m sad for the result but I’m happy for him,” said De Zerbi. “We stayed seven months together and we stayed in a bad moment for us.

“We will remember that moment until the end of our lives.

“For me, in the game he was an opponent but after the game he is my friend, he is my player, and I can’t forget the past.”

The fact the Solomon may be Spurs-bound could well help Tottenham in their pursuit of De Zerbi.

These two situations are certainly ones to keep an eye on, and it looks like Solomon could well be Tottenham’s first signing of the summer.

