Report: Tottenham are already laying the foundations to sign a 'very special' player in one year's time











Tottenham may be fully focused on their managerial hunt right now, but they’re also thinking long-term when it comes to a squad rebuild.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports, Spurs are already doing some groundwork on what could be a very exciting signing for next summer.

Apparently, Tottenham are laying the foundations for the signing of Evan Ferguson in 12 months’ time.

The ‘very special‘ striker has taken the Premier League by storm this season. At the age of just 18 he looks like an absolute veteran, and many have already christened him as Harry Kane’s heir apparent.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

With Kane entering the final year of his Spurs contract, it sounds as though Ferguson could well actually live up to his billing of being Kane’s replacement.

The Irishman has been brilliant for Brighton this term. His goals-to-minute ratio across all competitions has been very impressive, and, just to hammer this point home, he’s only 18.

The sky is the limit for this young man, and a move to a big six club feels inevitable at some point.

However, that’s where Tottenham may have a problem.

Manchester United are reportedly also keen on Ferguson, and with the Red Devils in a much stronger position to promise sustained success going forward than Tottenham, this transfer tussle may only be headed in one direction.

Think about it, if you’re being called ‘the next Harry Kane’ the last thing you want to do is to copy Kane’s career in terms of trophies, and sadly, it’s hard to see Tottenham’s silverware drought ending anytime soon.

Ferguson may be the man that Spurs want to lead their line for years to come in a post-Kane era, but the teenager may well have grander plans for his own future.

Regardless, this is certainly a situation to keep in the back of your mind over the next year.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

