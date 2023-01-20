Report: Tottenham and Manchested United eyeing Croatia star Lovro Majer

By Giuseppe Labellarte











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rekindled their interest in Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer.

Just over a year ago, reports were doing the rounds suggesting Spurs were eyeing a move for the 25-year-old.

Now, another French outlet has claimed that Tottenham have set their sights on Majer once again.

Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

According to Jeunes Footeux, Spurs and Manchester United are ‘closely following’ the Croatian’s performances.

The report claims Tottenham and the Red Devils sent scouts out to watch Majer in action last week.

Rennes caused an upset, beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at Roazhon Park, and Majer delivered a masterclass.

However, it doesn’t look as though Tottenham – or indeed United – are trying to sign Majer this month.

The report suggested that both Spurs and the Red Devils were looking at him for the summer window.

‘The Croatian maestro has spoken’

Majer has long been deemed the heir to Luka Modric.

While that’s a love to live up to, he’s certainly a high-calibre player.

He was outstanding against PSG, with Foot Mercato naming him their man of the match and singing his praises.

‘The Croatian international, a World Cup semi-finalist, delivered a complete performance,’ they wrote post-match.

‘He set the tempo and was invaluable in keeping his team’s ball thanks to his technical quality.

‘His powerful and vicious free kick was well repelled by Donnarumma on 64 minutes.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Clear-sighted in his placement, he recovered many balls in the second half, allowing his team to get their heads out of the water (49th, 65th).

‘Alongside Rodon, he is the best Breton tonight. The Croatian maestro has spoken.’

Comparisons with Modric and De Bruyne

Majer ranks extremely highly amongst Europe’s top leagues when it comes to shots, goals and assists amongst midfielders over the last 12 months – as per FBRef.

Alongside the Modric comparisons, FBRef claims Majer is similar to Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Martin Odegaard.

However, Tottenham or Manchester United won’t be able to snap up a bargain when it comes to Majer.

Another Foot Mercato report has claimed that Rennes value their player at €60m (around £53m).