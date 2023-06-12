Barcelona are set to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the future of Clément Lenglet, with the Catalan giants keen to resolve his situation this week.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which notes that there has already been talks over the possibility of Tottenham signing the Frenchman permanently.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Clément Lenglet proved to be a decent addition for Spurs, arriving on loan last summer. He did a reasonable job in what proved to be a miserable campaign for the club.

Tottenham set for Barcelona talks over Lenglet this week

Previous reports from Mundo Deportivo suggested that Tottenham want to sign Lenglet permanently. Lenglet however, wanted to see who Spurs would appoint as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor before making a decision on his future.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, Ange Postecoglou’s arrival has now been confirmed. And with that, it seems that Barcelona are ready to hold talks with Tottenham.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barca want to sort Lenglet’s future this week. And thus, further discussions with Tottenham have been planned.

Tottenham fans will probably not mind the idea of Lenglet staying if the price is a good one. Unfortunately, Spurs seem to have a lot of work to do on their squad this summer. And thus, keeping those who performed fairly well this past year is probably now a must.

Lenglet cost Barcelona £32 million. So Tottenham will surely walk away if Barca want to recoup most of that. But if there is a potential bargain to be had, it makes sense for Spurs to make a move.

The fact that Barcelona want the situation resolved so quickly is surely a positive sign on that front.