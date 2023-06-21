Jurriën Timber has now set his sights on only moving to Arsenal this summer, with the Gunners keen to agree a contract until 2028 with the defender.

That is according to a report from De Telegraaf, which claims that Arsenal are expected to reach an agreement with Ajax for the 22-year-old.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The speculation surrounding Jurriën Timber seems to have ramped up rapidly in recent days. The Athletic reported on Monday night that a £30 million bid had been made by Arsenal. That had been rejected, with Ajax holding out for £50 million.

Timber only wants to join Arsenal

Reports from De Telegraaf then noted that Timber had almost agreed personal terms with the Gunners. And Ajax boss Maurice Steijn was now resigned to losing him.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

De Telegraaf now reports that Timber only has eyes for moving to Arsenal. Bayern Munich are also interested in the youngster. However, he does not want to join the Bavarian giants, particularly after seeing former Ajax players struggle for game-time in the Bundesliga.

That is obviously very good news for Arsenal. But the onus is now on the Gunners to make sure that they now reach an agreement with Ajax.

It appears to be a move that all parties are prepared for. And it is an exciting statement that Timber only wants to join Arsenal despite potential interest from Bayern Munich.

The Gunners are still a work in progress. Meanwhile, Bayern go into every season as heavy favourites to clinch the Bundesliga title. So most players would find it difficult to turn down the club.

But Timber obviously sees moving to Arsenal as the right next step in his career. And Gunners fans will hope that it is not too long now before he completes his move.