While Tottenham Hotspur are yet to make an official approach to Brentford for David Raya, the Bees have been in contact with three other clubs who want to sign the goalkeeper this summer.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which suggests that David Raya is the man Spurs want as the replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Speculation has ramped up in recent days. Reports from the Evening Standard at the weekend claimed that Tottenham are closing in on agreeing personal terms with the Spaniard.

Three clubs make move for Tottenham target Raya

However, Brentford’s £40 million asking price is proving to be a stumbling block. Tottenham do not appear to be in the mood to pay that when Raya has one year remaining on his contract.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It appears that Spurs are hoping that Brentford drop their asking price. But what will not help is that The Athletic reports that three other clubs have reached out to the Bees to register an interest in Raya.

Brentford meanwhile, are content with losing Raya on a free transfer in a year if their price is not met.

The ball is absolutely in Tottenham’s court if they want to seal a deal for the 27-year-old. Perhaps many will believe that Brentford are demanding too much for Raya.

However, if Spurs feel that Raya is capable of stepping into the void Hugo Lloris will leave, paying £40 million seems to be a really smart piece of business.

Certainly, it will anger a lot of supporters if they agree personal terms with Raya before pursuing someone else.

They may perhaps land someone else who excites the fans. But everything being reported suggests that Raya is the man they want above all others as Lloris’ replacement.

Raya is an ‘incredible‘ player. So it is no surprise that there are other teams looking at his situation.

Maybe Tottenham will be vindicated for biding their time. But it certainly feels like a risk right now.