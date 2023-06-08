There’s only a very slim chance that Brendan Rodgers will be taking the Leeds United job at this juncture.

It has been reported for a little while now that the San Francisco 49ers are very keen on the idea of hiring the Northern Irishman to replace Sam Allardyce at Elland Road, but sadly, this doesn’t seem to have much of a chance of happening.

Indeed, according to Phil Hay, there is only a slim chance of Rodgers taking this job now as he isn’t keen to drop down to the Championship at this point.

To be fair, the ‘fantastic‘ coach shouldn’t have to settle for a Championship job.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Yes, he had a poor season at Leicester last time around, but he’s proven himself to be a Premier League level manager for over a decade at this point.

He almost won a league title with Liverpool, he had Leicester on the verge of the Champions League on two separate occasions and he won an FA Cup with the Foxes.

If Rodgers is patient and bides his time, a Premier League job will come along, and it may be a good one at that.

Indeed, it wasn’t long ago that Rodgers was being linked to Tottenham, and if one of the Premier League’s top-half clubs get off to a slow start next season, it may not be long before Rodgers’ phone starts ringing.

Leeds are, of course, a massive club in their own right, but the fact that they’re in the Championship will make it very difficult for them to attract a manager of Rodgers’ stature.

Rodgers belongs in the Premier League, and we’d expect him to have another top-flight job within the next 12 months.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images