Report: There's a small chance that 'unbelievable' Tottenham target ends up managing West Ham











There is a chance that Brendan Rodgers will take the West Ham job, as has been reported by The Guardian, although it has been described as a small chance.

David Moyes’ position at West Ham is uncertain after a dismal start to the season, and Rodgers’ recent departure from Leicester City has led to speculation that he could be a potential candidate for the Hammers job.

Moyes will reportedly be on the chopping block if his West Ham side fail to beat Fulham this weekend.

However, The Guardian suggests that the likelihood of the ‘unbelievable‘ manager taking over at West Ham is relatively low, with the Northern Irishman also being linked with a move to Tottenham.

Rodgers has been linked with Spurs in recent weeks, amid uncertainty over the future of that role at the north London club after Antonio Conte’s departure.

Tottenham are keen to secure a long-term replacement for Conte, and Rodgers is believed to be in the mix as someone Daniel Levy is a fan of.

Despite the speculation linking him with a move to London, Rodgers’ future remains uncertain as well.

Meanwhile, West Ham are said to be considering a number of options as they look to replace Moyes, with Graham Potter and Rafa Benitez both being linked.

Whoever takes over at West Ham will face a tough task in turning around the team’s fortunes, with the Hammers currently languishing near the bottom of the Premier League table after a disappointing start to the season.

As for Rodgers, The former Liverpool boss is still widely regarded as one of the most exciting and brave managers in the game, and it will be very interesting to see what his next move will be.

