Report: The real reason why Thomas Tuchel has chosen Bayern Munich over Tottenham Hotspur











Writing in his newsletter for The Independent, Miguel Delaney has shared some insight into Thomas Tuchel’s move to Bayern Munich and why he has chosen a move to Bavaria over a move to north London with Tottenham.

Tuchel reportedly had an offer on the table from Tottenham, but he has decided to join Bayern Munich instead.

There are a number of reasons why a move to Bayern may be more alluring than a move to a club like Spurs. After all, they’ve won countless league titles in recent years and are one of Europe’s elite clubs.

However, according to Delaney, the real reason why Tuchel has chosen to manage Bayern rather than Tottenham at this point is because the Bundesliga giants have a shot at winning the Champions League this season.

Indeed, Delaney says Bayern’s continued involvement in the Champions League is the reason Bayern were seen as the more attractive club than Spurs at this point.

Tottenham were, of course, eliminated from the Champions League by AC Milan earlier this month, and they must be kicking themselves now about that result as it didn’t only cost them a place in the quarter-finals, it cost them the chance of getting Tuchel in.

Tuchel knows a thing or two about winning the Champions League after being appointed mid-season. He did exactly that at Chelsea back in 2021 with a historic win against Manchester City in the final in Lisbon.

If Tuchel is going to repeat the trick, he will, once again, have to get past Manchester City – who Bayern are set to face in the quarter-finals next month, while a potential meeting with Chelsea is in the offing in the semi-finals if the Blues can get past Real Madrid.

Where Tottenham go from here remains to be seen, but they must be frustrated after missing out on a manager like Tuchel.

