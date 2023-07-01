Report suggests Arsenal have had ‘incredible’ £57m Manchester City star on their radar

A report from Spain has suggested that Arsenal are one of the teams to have the name of Aymeric Laporte on their radar amid doubts over his future from Manchester City.

That report comes from Mundo Deportivo, which notes that Athletic are keen to bring the centre-back back to the Basque club five years after his departure.

It appears that Aymeric Laporte is likely to leave Manchester City this summer. The £57 million Spain international only made 12 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Report suggests Arsenal have had Laporte on their radar

Reports from The Times claimed that Manchester City could sell Laporte. Interestingly, it was suggested that he was attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

Perhaps Spurs could face competition from Arsenal for his signature. According to the report from Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal and Juventus have had Laporte on their radar.

It must be noted that it is not entirely clear in the report whether the interest is current. It may be that the report is looking at older links to explain why Athletic face such a tough task trying to bring him back.

Arsenal may well however, be on the lookout for another defender. The Gunners are working on a move for Jurriën Timber. But reports from 90min suggested that Mikel Arteta views Timber as a right-sided version of Oleksandr Zinchenko. So he may not necessarily fill the void at centre-back.

Laporte would potentially provide that cover and competition for Gabriel Magalhaes on the left ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League return – if Arsenal are indeed eyeing a move in this window.

He is an ‘incredible‘ defender with potentially a lot more to give at the highest level. So if Arsenal do currently have him on their radar, it could be a good move for the Gunners.