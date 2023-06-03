Report: ‘Strong’ player’s agent is now flying to England to finalise a move to Liverpool











Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool looks like it is happening.

Indeed, after weeks and weeks of speculation, we seem to be in the final furlong of this transfer race, and the Argentine’s next destination does appear to be Anfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player’s agent is now flying to England in the next few hours to finalise this move to Liverpool and thrash out the final agreement on personal terms.

Romano says that the expectation is now that the ‘strong’ midfielder will sign for Liverpool next week.

Understand Alexis Mac Allister’s father and agent will travel to England in the next few hours — as Liverpool want to complete final details on personal terms agreement. 🚨🔴🇦🇷 #LFC The expectation is to get the deal done next week, his father will be in England to work on that. pic.twitter.com/9NpAPSEUte — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2023

This is a brilliant start to the transfer window for the Reds if they can get this deal over the line.

After a disappointing season, the Merseyside couldn’t afford to sit on their hands this summer and wait for opportunities to come up, and, in all fairness, they haven’t.

They’ve attacked the market head-on and it looks like they’re about to conclude a deal for a Premier League proven World Cup winner who plays in their biggest problem position.

Signings really don’t come much better than this, Mac Allister ticks almost every box for the Reds, and this could be a move that kickstarts what could be a fantastic season for the Merseyside club.

Make no mistake about it, this is still a team that is able to challenge – their winning streak towards the end of the season showed that, and with the right additions, they could, once again, find themselves at the top table of English and European football chasing the very biggest honours in the game.

That being said, there is still a lot of work to do, and while signing Mac Allister is a great start, he needs to be the first of a few big-name signings this summer.

