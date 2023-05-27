‘He could play in the Xhaka position’: Pundit says ‘strong’ player would be incredible for Arsenal











Jay Bothroyd has told Arsenal that they should sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

The Gunners need to add to their midfield come the end of the season. Granit Xhaka is set to leave the club for Bayer Leverkusen, while their midfield depth is already lacking.

The likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo have been linked to Arsenal, but speaking to FourFourTwo, Bothroyd has stated that Mac Allister could be just what the doctor ordered at the Emirates.

Indeed, the pundit says that the Argentine would be perfect as a Xhaka replacement for Arsenal, highlighting his strength on the ball and the fact he’s also very good on set pieces.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mac Allister for Arsenal

Bothroyd gave his verdict on the midfielder.

“I would go with Mac Allister as well from Brighton. I think he’s a fantastic player, he could play in the Xhaka position as one of the three midfielders, he gets forward well, good on set-pieces, strong on the ball, he’s someone I think can help Arsenal going forwards,” Bothroyd said.

Would be brilliant

Mac Allister would be absolutely brilliant for Arsenal.

As Bothroyd says, he’s perfect for that Xhaka role. He’s a great box-to-box player, he can strike a ball brilliantly, and he has an amazing engine.

Of course, getting a deal done is easier said than done. Mac Allister would be expensive and Liverpool already seem to be some way along in a deal to sign the Argentine.

However, with Arsenal looking to spend big this summer, perhaps they could turn their attentions to Mac Allister if they fail in their pursuits of Rice and Caicedo.

The Gunners could do a lot worse than signing Mac Allister this summer.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

