Tottenham Hotspur are the only club in talks to sign David Raya right now, with the Spaniard in contention to become the first signing of the Ange Postecoglou era.

That is according to a report from the PA via The Independent, which notes that Spurs are on pole position to sign the Brentford goalkeeper after positive discussions.

It appears that Tottenham are stepping up their pursuit of David Raya. Reports from the Evening Standard on Sunday claimed that Spurs were closing in on agreeing personal terms with Raya.

Tottenham the only side in Raya talks

There is still a major hurdle to clear in regards to the asking price. According to the PA, Brentford are adamant that the 27-year-old will cost £40 million.

Raya’s representatives feel that that fee is too high for a player who has one year remaining on his contract. And Tottenham want to pay less. So it is going to be interesting to see if a compromise can be reached.

But it does appear that Tottenham are well placed to do a deal. The PA notes that Spurs are the only team in talks with Raya right now. And with that, the goalkeeper could soon become Postecoglou’s first signing.

It would be a good way for Tottenham to start the summer. It has been abundantly clear for some time that Hugo Lloris needed replacing in this window.

And Raya has been one of the best in the Premier League over the last couple of years. Jurgen Klopp previously suggested that he has ‘incredible‘ distribution.

You would like to think that Tottenham will now make sure that a deal gets done. Brentford’s stance seems pretty clear. So persisting with talks only to then refuse to pay a fee the Bees are happy with makes so little sense.

Certainly, there will now be uproar if Spurs fail to get a deal done and do not have something special lined up instead.