Report: Spurs quoted £40m for 'one of the Premier League's best' players











The latest reports have suggested that Brentford have placed a £40million price tag on Tottenham Hotspur transfer target David Raya.

Tottenham are in the market as they look for a long-term replacement for club hero Hugo Lloris. The 36-year-old has had a difficult season amid injury struggles and loss of form.

According to Sky Sports, via Daily Hotspur, Brentford value their goalkeeper at around £40million. They will not sell him for less than this price tag. The Bees are also looking at replacements.

Other publications like The Telegraph have linked the Bees with a move for goalkeeper Mark Flekken. This is the biggest sign that they are ready to lose him in the summer.

(Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Tottenham target Raya now has a price tag

Spurs now knowing that Raya has a price tag, and also the Bees looking for replacements emphasises that this will be the goalkeeper’s last season with Brentford.

The 27-year-old is, as per Sky Sports, ‘one of the Premier League’s best’. And he seems eager to up sticks this summer.

“I said many times I think he is among the best in the league and he has performed fantastic for us,” Thomas Frank told the Evening Standard earlier this year.

The Spaniard, with “incredible” ability, would no doubt be very welcomed by Spurs fans. With him producing some great saves this season, he would most definitely improve the problems at Tottenham.

They have conceded 57 goals this season and this is the sixth worst in the division. There has been instances where Lloris could have definitely done better when it came to shots faced.

Hopefully Spurs get their summer business sorted sooner rather than later. They need a full pre-season with their whole squad and deadline day signings will not help their issues.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)