Report: Spurs' manager uncertainty now harming their chances of signing 'exceptional' £40m PL star











Tottenham Hotspur want James Maddison, but the uncertainty over their managerial situation is harming their pursuit of the Leicester City talisman.

That is according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (4/6; page 77), which suggests that the 26-year-old is set to leave the Foxes in the coming weeks following their relegation out of the Premier League.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It is no surprise to see plenty of admirers in James Maddison. The attacking midfielder scored 10 goals and contributed nine assists in the top-flight this past season.

Tottenham hopes of signing Maddison fading

Reports from The Sun recently suggested that Tottenham were the team pushing hardest to sign both Maddison and teammate Harvey Barnes. Leicester meanwhile, were looking for around £40 million for each player.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

But it would appear that Spurs’ hopes of landing Maddison have suffered a blow. According to the report from the Sunday Mirror (4/6; page 77), Tottenham’s lengthy search for a new manager is hampering their pursuit of the England international.

It is noted that Newcastle United are working hard to land Maddison. So it would seem that Tottenham may be losing ground in the race.

It is hard to imagine that there are too many managers in the frame for the Spurs job who would struggle to find a place for Maddison in their plans.

But you can understand why Maddison may have reservations. Newcastle booked their spot in the Champions League next year. Tottenham meanwhile, look to be some way back.

Maddison is an ‘exceptional‘ player who should be at the peak of his powers. So it was always going to take something special for Spurs to win the race ahead of his other admirers.

It seems that they may need to act swiftly if they do not want to miss out.