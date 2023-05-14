Report: Spurs likely to hold talks about signing 'amazing' 27-year-old - but he'll now be offered to Arsenal











Arsenal are set to be offered the chance to sign Ferland Mendy, with Tottenham Hotspur also set to speak to his agents about a possible summer move.

That is according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (14/5; page 69), which suggests that the left-back has been informed that he can leave Real Madrid in the coming months.

Ferland Mendy has made 130 appearances for Los Blancos since his arrival from Lyon. But the Sunday Mirror suggests that Real have decided that he can go as the club look to fund their own business.

And it seems that he could be offered the chance to head to the Premier League.

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (14/5; page 69), Arsenal are likely to be offered the chance to sign Mendy. Meanwhile, his representatives are likely to speak with Tottenham.

Real want around £17.5 million for the 27-year-old. But Mendy himself wants to be playing in the Champions League next year. And that is no longer possible at Tottenham – who suffered a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Arsenal may well want to strengthen at left-back this summer. Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a brilliant signing. But he has also struggled in recent weeks. And there have been times when he has seemingly been targeted by opponents.

Kieran Tierney meanwhile, could leave Arsenal at the end of the season. So it would be a gamble to not make a signing.

Mendy has not been a game-changing signing for Real. But he has definitely had some really bright moments. Raphael Varane has previously lauded his ‘amazing‘ strength.

And he will not cost a lot either. So it would be no surprise if Madrid were indeed fielding a number of offers when the window opens.