Unai Emery now wants to bring £25m Arsenal player to Aston Villa











Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is keen to raid his former club Arsenal to sign Scottish defender, Kieran Tierney.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Villa are looking at bringing Tierney in after seeing him fall down the pecking order at Arsenal.

Tierney has lost his regular place for Oleksandr Zinchenko and there is a growing belief in North London that the Scot will be sold on this summer. Indeed, he is said to be among a cluster of players expected to depart The Emirates.

Previous reports had linked Newcastle with being keen on signing Tierney. But it seems that Villa, who are flying under Emery, could come into the mix.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Surplus

Tierney has found himself unlucky at Arsenal in recent times. Despite being a regular under Arteta previously, the signing of Zinchenko signalled a change in the way the Gunners played.

That, coupled with a few injuries and knocks, has seen Tierney slip down the order a tad.

Along with the likes of Reiss Nelson and others, Tierney could be sold by Arsenal to raise funds. The Gunners paid £25m to sign the ‘magnificent‘ Scottish left-back from Celtic back in 2019.

Aston Villa are expected to spend big this summer and go for a top four spot. Their progress under Emery has been massive, with Europe very much a possibility this season.

TBR’s View: Tierney a sensible Aston Villa signing

Kieran Tierney hasn’t done anything wrong at Arsenal really. He is simply the victim of a club moving in a different direction with different players.

The Scot remains a quality left-back and at a club like Villa, he could thrive.

Villa are looking very much like they’re on their way back to the upper echelons of English football. And signings like Tierney will only enhance that possibility.

Emery has worked wonders so far. If he can sign Tierney, and add a few more, then Villa will be a force.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images