Tottenham are a potential destination for Joao Felix next season after Chelsea decided against signing the Portuguese attacker on a permanent deal.

That is according to Onda Cero who report that while there have been no offers for the ‘special’ attacker just yet, Spurs and Aston Villa could well be interested in bringing him in.

Felix didn’t have the best of times during his six months in the Premier League with Chelsea, he scored just one goal and was very rarely on the winning side as the Blues recorded their worst league finish of the millennium.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

However, if we’re going to cut Felix some slack, the entire Chelsea team was off the boil last season, so it’s hard to really blame him solely for his shortcomings at Stamford Bridge.

There were a few moments of brilliance in there. He looked a class above on his debut against Fulham before being sent off, and if Ange Postecoglou can harness that side of his game at Tottenham, Spurs could have a gem here.

Of course, as ever, getting a deal done is easier said than done.

Felix is on huge wages at Atletico Madrid, and that’s before we even talk about any potential transfer or loan fee.

Let’s not forget, Chelsea paid in excess of £10m to have the player for six months, a season-long loan would likely cost even more and a transfer fee would be astronomical.

However, with Felix being so young and so talented, it may be worth the investment. Although, with that being said, it’s not a very Tottenham signing to bring in a player of such a profile for such a massive price.

Felix is certainly a player to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images