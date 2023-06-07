Report: 'Special' Arsenal midfielder wanted by Burnley's Vincent Kompany











The latest reports suggest that Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is attracting interest from recently promoted Burnley.

According to Belgian publication voetballkrant, Clarets manager Vincent Kompany is reportedly keen to sign the Arsenal midfielder and he also wants there to be an option to buy the player.

The report suggests that Kompany wants to ‘build his Premier League team’ around Lokonga and Genk’s Mike Tresor.

Kompany knows Lokonga well from when the 23-year-old was playing at Anderlecht. Kompany was the manager at the time.

With Burnley back in the Premier League, the club need to bolster their squad. It is no shock to see Kompany goes for a player he already knows.

Burnley want Arsenal midfielder Lokonga

The “special” player is only 23 years-old and has bags of potential, but the Gunners don’t have time to wait for him to get to top Premier League quality.

Arsenal are now Premier League challengers, and Lokonga’s poor loan move at Crystal Palace over the last few months emphasises that he is not good enough for the Gunners right now.

Lokonga signed on loan for the Eagles in January, but only ended up making nine appearances. Six of these were starts.

This shows that it may be best for Arsenal to move him on so that they bring in better midfielders. For Arsenal, it would most definitely be best if they were able to sell him this summer so they can make some money for him.

37 year-old Kompany may get the best out of him, and if Lokonga wants to get better he needs to be playing consistently. This is something Arsenal can’t offer.

