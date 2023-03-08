Report: Son Heung-min forced to do push-ups as punishment in Tottenham training











Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min and Pape Matar Sarr were spotted play fighting to determine who had to face punishment after a game of rondo in training yesterday.

Spurs were hard at work at Hotspur Way ahead of their game against AC Milan in the Champions League. The North Londoners have to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, which will not be easy.

However, with Antonio Conte back at Tottenham, Son and co will fancy their chances.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Son Heung-min forced to do push-ups as punishment in Tottenham training

Tottenham’s players were involved in a game of rondo at Hotspur Way yesterday.

We’ve already told you about how Richarlison ran away scared after jokingly threatening Fraser Forster in training. That’s not the only funny incident that happened there.

When there was a dilemma over who had to be punished after a round of Rondo, Son and Sarr were involved in a play fight. Neither player wanted to face punishment, but someone had to.

Football London reports that it was Son who was punished in the end, and the South Korean was forced to do a few push-ups.

The outlet claims that Son and Sarr share a playful relationship, with the £22 million (Guardian) attacker taking the 20-year-old under his wing.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

TBR View:

Son is still adored at Tottenham, but the South Korean will be the first one to admit that he has had a shocking campaign.

The 30-year-old, who won the Golden Boot last season, has managed just five goals in the Premier League this time around – three of which came in a single game.

He hasn’t looked anything like his usual self, and that has really hurt Tottenham, who would’ve been higher in the table if their South Korean superstar was in the same form as last season.

Son will be hoping that changes tomorrow. He would love nothing more than to help fire his side past Milan, but whether he’ll start remains to be seen.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all