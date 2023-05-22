Report: Some Tottenham staff really regret not hiring 53-year-old PL manager now











Tottenham are edging closer to appointing a new manager but it seems there’s some regret over one that got away a few seasons back.

According to Football.London, some inside Tottenham are still regretting the fact they didn’t appoint Erik ten Hag when the opening was there to do so.

Back in 2021, Ten Hag was said to be open to joining Spurs. Instead, the club hesitated and he would go on to become Man United manager last year.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham regret not hiring Ten Hag

Football.London suggests that there is internal disappointment at Tottenham among some who feel Ten Hag would have been ideal.

The Dutchman has led Manchester United into the top four this season and won a trophy. He is also in the FA Cup final and could play a big part in derailing City’s treble quest.

For Tottenham, focus is now turning to other managers as they seek to replace Antonio Conte. Indeed, another Dutchman, Arne Slot, is believed to be the leading contender to take the job.

Spurs have finished the season in shocking fashion under Ryan Mason. A summer of change is upon the club, with a new maanger and DOF set to be appointed.

Don’t look back

Football is full of ifs, buts and maybes. But at the end of the day, all you can do is keep marching forward and hoping key decisions pay off.

Tottenham need to get themselves out of this slumber and crack on. A new manager would be a start and it’s so crucial they get this summer right.

The season has descended into chaos really. Results have been shocking and Mason has done nothing to show he should be the new manager.

If they do get Arne Slot, they’ll be hoping he has an impact similar to that Ten Hag had at Old Trafford.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot during the Dutch premier league match between FC Emmen and Feyenoord at De Oude Meerdijk on May 21, 2023 in Emmen, Netherlands. ANP COR LASKER (Photo by ANP via Getty Images