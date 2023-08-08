Micky van de Ven has completed his Tottenham Hotspur medical and is set to be officially announced this afternoon.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, via Football Daily, who revealed the latest on the transfer live on air.

Presenter Emma Paton confirmed the news when completing a transfer round-up this morning.

Paton said: “Micky van de Ven has completed his Spurs medical and will formally sign his contract today.

“A formal announcement on his move from Wolfsburg is actually expected this afternoon.”

This will be a huge boost for Spurs fans who are really seeing their side accelerate their transfer efforts in the last few days.

It seems the club will also imminently confirm the signing of striker Alejo Veliz.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that both Van de Ven and Veliz were undergoing medicals and it seems Spurs are wasting no time.

Micky van de Ven completing his Tottenham medical will be particularly pleasing for manager Ange Postecoglou who is thought to want to revamp his centre-back department.

Whether or not Van de Ven will be the last centre-back to join the club this summer remains to be seen.

Despite this advancing move, the club are still said to be in negotiations for Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet.

Spurs are reportedly keen to discuss a deal with Barcelona before the clubs meet in a friendly today.

With Spurs now seemingly close to completing for Van de Ven it will be interesting to see if that does impact interest for Lenglet.

Both centre-backs are left-sided and it could be that they are intended to compete for a spot in Postecoglou’s XI.

Either way, it’s a busy period for Tottenham and with their league season starting this weekend a medical and deal being completed for Van de Ven this afternoon would be very timely.

Spurs had an excellent start to the summer window and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.