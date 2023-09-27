Report shares whether Tottenham are considering re-signing Andros Townsend as he trains with them again

Tottenham Hotspur have allowed winger Andros Townsend to train at the club as he searches for a new team.

A report from the Daily Mail has shared more details about the 32-year-old’s current situation.

Spurs fans will have plenty of fond memories of watching Andros Townsend play.

The winger is an academy product and worked with way up to the first team after several loans.

He was sent to eight different clubs on a temporary basis before finally establishing himself in the team.

Townsend made his debut as a 19-year-old in the FA Cup for the club but didn’t establish himself in the team until Andre Villas-Boas took over.

When the Portuguese was sacked, Tim Sherwood and Mauricio Pochettino both gave Townsend opportunities until he eventually joined Newcastle in 2016.

Now, Townsend has returned to train with Tottenham after being released by Everton in the summer.

However, it doesn’t look like Ange Postecoglou is considering signing the 32-year-old on a permanent basis.

Townsend allowed to train at Tottenham

The report from the Daily Mail says that Townsend is using the club’s facilities to maintain his fitness while he looks for a new club.

They go on to say that ‘there is no indication’ that Postecoglou is considering handing him a contract.

In fact, the right winger isn’t even working with the club’s first team right now.

Townsend picked up a serious injury knee injury in March 2022 that ruled him out for almost the entirety of last season.

He played just 45 minutes of Under-21s football in his last year at Everton but was released as he continued to work on his fitness.

It’s no surprise that Tottenham have allowed Townsend to train at the club to work on his fitness considering his connections with the club.

He’s also been working on his punditry in the meantime and has been very impressed with one potential Spurs target this season.

Postecoglou may end up picking his brains in case he’s interested in any of the current Everton squad too.

If they’re interested in signing another centre-back, they could do a lot worse than his old teammate Jarrad Branthwaite.