Report shares what 'unbelievable' 57-year-old manager Spurs want hopes to do next season after title win











It is believed that Tottenham Hotspur manager target Ange Postecoglou wants to have a go at trying to take Celtic to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that Ange Postecoglou remains one of the candidates on Spurs’ radar as they continue their search for their next manager.

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham appointed an interim boss (and another) to see them through to the summer and give them some breathing space after Antonio Conte’s departure.

Postecoglou may opt to stay at Celtic amid Tottenham interest

Obviously, the season ends today. So on the one hand, you cannot exactly criticise the club for not having Conte’s replacement announced yet. However, that does not tell the full story.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

As noted by the Daily Mail, Tottenham are no closer to making an appointment. And from the outside, it appears that the only updates concern managers not taking the role.

There does however, remain a number of contenders. And one of those on the radar is Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has done brilliantly since taking the Hoops job. So it is no surprise to see him on the radar of Premier League clubs. However, Tottenham may be set for disappointment.

The Daily Mail reports that Postecoglou wants to lead Celtic to the knockout stages of the Champions League. And with that, it is believed that he wants to stay at Parkhead next year.

Some Tottenham fans may not mind hearing that Postecoglou’s preference is to stay put. Obviously, Celtic should win the Scottish Premiership most years. And some may dismiss him on those grounds.

However, the job Postecoglou has done at Celtic cannot be downplayed. He is loved by the fanbase like few other managers in their recent history.

His side play brilliant football. And he has been labelled an ‘unbelievable‘ manager. So it really would be a blow for Spurs if he would rather stay at Celtic this summer.