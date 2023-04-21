Report shares surprise Vincent Kompany update, amid Chelsea and Tottenham interest











Chelsea are considering appointing Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as their new manager, according to reports emerging this afternoon.

The Times claims that Chelsea are keen on Kompany and have put him on a final list of four managers who Todd Boehly is leaning towards. That list is said to include both Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino, plus one more name alongside Kompany.

The Times reports how Todd Boehly and the other Chelsea co-owners admire what Kompany has done at Burnley and that despite their failure with the Graham Potter appointment, are not ruling the Belgian out despite his lack of experience.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Kompany has led Burnley to promotion from the Championship and will seal the title this weekend with a win over QPR.

So far, Kompany has played down talk of a move away this summer. However, with both Chelsea and Tottenham keen, he could be left with a big decision to make.

Indeed, reports have claimed that Daniel Levy is even being pushed by some inside Tottenham appoint Kompany.

TBR’s View: Kompany a risk but maybe one worth taking

There is one thing Vincent Kompany brings to the table that perhaps Graham Potter didn’t and that is an immediate respect from the players.

Kompany was at the top of the game for so long with Manchester City that his name demands a respect that few get.

He has done brilliantly with Burnley as well. And while it’s a step up to Chelsea or Tottenham, he might not be able to say no.

Both Spurs and Chelsea face big decisions. And if one gets Kompany, the other will be looking on from afar with interest.