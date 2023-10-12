Report shares position Arsenal will look to strengthen in January using the loan market

Arsenal are likely to look at loan options when they attempt to sign a winger in the January transfer window, with Pedro Neto unlikely to be sold by Wolves.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which notes that the Gunners are also going to have to sanction a big sale if they hope to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Arsenal have made another bright start to the Premier League season. They sit second in the table. But they made a massive statement heading into the international break, beating Manchester City 1-0 at the Emirates.

Once again, the January transfer window looks set to be crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side. Last year, they strengthened with the additions of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho.

Arsenal could look to loan market to sign winger in January

Trossard and Jorginho, in particular, were impressive in the second-half of the season. But Arsenal could have done more. And that may have hurt them when Manchester City started to build some momentum in the final stages of the season.

Plenty of Arsenal fans definitely want another striker in this coming January. Meanwhile, further cover for Bukayo Saka would also be welcome given how much the England international has played over the last few years.

Pedro Neto has been linked with a move to Arsenal. However, the Daily Mirror reports that Wolves are unlikely to let him leave Molineux in January. And the Gunners may not be able to afford him anyway.

The Daily Mirror reports that Arsenal may look at loan moves instead.

Obviously, targeting players on loan really limits who Arsenal can go after. But January is not only a difficult time to sign players, but to also offload players. So some clubs may see the benefit in letting their players leave temporarily ahead of the summer.

And with Arsenal managing to sign a player with David Raya’s quality on an initial loan this summer, it should not be a surprise if Edu and Arteta manage to pull something out of the bag.