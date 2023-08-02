Report shares Everton stance as Manchester United eye Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their potential pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite, with Everton deciding that they will not listen to offers for the defender in this window.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that Erik ten Hag was impressed by the defender’s time out on loan with PSV Eindhoven.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a surprise target for Manchester United this summer. The Daily Mail reported this week that Manchester United are considering a move for Branthwaite as they set their sights on a centre-back.

Everton won’t consider selling Manchester United target Branthwaite

Football Transfers reports that Everton however, have already rejected a £15 million bid from PSV for the 21-year-old earlier in this window.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

And the Toffees have no intention of listening to any other bids for the youngster. Everton want to keep the defender with Sean Dyche seemingly looking to include him in his plans next season.

Of course, that may not put Manchester United off completely. Everton are clearly having to be clever in the market, with past mistakes still limiting what they can do in the window.

They have signed Ashley Young on a free transfer, and brought in Arnaut Danjuma on loan. And that may tempt clubs to test Everton’s resolve when it comes to keeping their best players at Goodison Park.

Manchester United want to sign another defender. And they may want to see if they can tempt the Toffees into changing their stance.

Branthwaite meanwhile, will be hoping that he can kick on during the coming campaign. He has had a taste of first-team football on Merseyside. But he seemed to take his game to that next level while on loan with PSV.

His spell prompted Ruud van Nistelrooy to suggest that he is a ‘great talent‘. And if he continues to develop at a rapid rate, it is only going to get tougher for Everton to keep him.