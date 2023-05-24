Report: 'Sensational' star David Seaman wants at Arsenal snubs Gunners move











Premier League midfielder Ruben Neves has turned down a move to Arsenal as he favours Barcelona, according to the latest reports.

Mundo Deportivo states that Neves is a target of Arsenal and Barcelona. Despite both clubs wanting him, he is reportedly snubbing the Gunners as he wants to move to Barcelona.

He is apparently accepting Barca’s proposal, which is a four-year contract. This is an agreement which has been decided between Barca president Joan Laporta, and the agent of Neves, Jorge Mendes.

The Portuguese midfielder has a contract at Wolves which expires in June 2024. Wolves are reportedly willing to allow him to leave for £45million.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT has reported that they’ve been told the Camp Nou is Neves’ most likely destination.

(Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Ruben Neves ready to turn down Arsenal

Arsenal legend David Seaman would love Neves at the club. He said on the Seaman Says podcast: “I would take him as well, because he’s a quality player. There’s no doubt about that.”

Sadly, it looks like the “sensational” midfielder wants to move elsewhere. It is understandable to see why he favours Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are a massively historic club. Although Arsenal are doing very well at the moment, it seems hard for any player to turn down Barcelona.

Neves would be a really good signing for the Gunners. He is an experienced Premier League midfielder who has a great attacking ability as well as good defensive qualities.

Neves is also a great threat at set-pieces as well as long-range shots.

He is a great overall package for a midfielder and will add some great quality in depth for the Arsenal squad for next season.

(Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)