Report: Ruben Amorim makes decision on becoming Tottenham manager











Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for a new manager, and Ruben Amorim has been heavily linked with the job.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday, eight days after his furious outburst. Spurs gave up a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 against Southampton, and the Italian lost it.

Conte just didn’t want to be there anymore, and he got his wish in the end. Tottenham need a replacement this summer, and Amorim would be a great option. However, there is some bad news now.

Ruben Amorim does not want to become the next Tottenham manager

Ruben Amorim is one of the most exciting young managers in Europe at the moment.

The 38-year-old has done a remarkable job at Sporting Lisbon over the last three years, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves them to join a bigger club.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Amorim and many view him as an ideal fit. However, A Bola reports that the Portuguese tactician has decided he doesn’t want the job – because of Daniel Levy.

The report, as relayed by the Daily Mail, claims Amorim has ruled himself out of the running for the Tottenham manager’s job because of an ‘issue’ with Levy.

The Spurs chairman is not an easy man to work with, and the outlet cites his ‘tempestuous temper’ as the reason why Amorim is not really keen to take the job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That is a real shame.

TBR View:

Amorim would be an amazing option for Tottenham.

The 38-year-old, branded as ‘incredible‘ has shown his class in management at Sporting. He has already beaten the likes of Spurs and Arsenal, and his development of young players has been very impressive too.

Concerns over working with Levy is apparently the reason why Amorim doesn’t fancy the job at Tottenham. The Spurs chairman, however, has always been good at convincing people to do things his way, which means all hope is not lost just yet.

Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are still in the running for the Tottenham job, but Amorim, if Levy can convince him, would be a fantastic appointment.

