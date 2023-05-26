Report: 'Really important' Arsenal star set to sign a new long-term deal











There is great news emerging on Friday morning for Arsenal fans as reports suggest that Reiss Nelson is set to sign a new contract at the club.

Arsenal have been in discussions for a while now with Nelson. His current contract is due to expire this summer and he could well have left on a free transfer.

Now, The Athletic have reported that Nelson is about to agree a new contract at the Gunners. It is set to be a four-year deal for the 23 year-old.

The new contract is also due to recognise Nelson as an important member of the Arsenal squad. The same report from The Athletic states that this new deal will take some weight off of the club’s shoulders.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Reiss Nelson to stay at Arsenal

This is great news for the club. Nelson had been linked with a move away, with reports claiming that Brighton were wanting to sign him.

The Englishman, who has had to bide his time to be recognised by Mikel Arteta, has shown glimpses of his quality when selected this season – notably scoring a great late goal against Bournemouth.

Nelson has grabbed five goal contributions in the 10 Premier League games he has featured in. All of these appearances have been from the bench.

With Arsenal competing in the Champions League next season, they need to make sure they have a solid squad instead of a good starting XI and little depth.

Nelson has proved that he can make a positive contribution from the bench and this could be a key player for the club next season.

The 23 year-old, who is a product of the Arsenal academy, should no doubt get even more game time next campaign after signing this new deal.

Signing him on a four-year deal is a huge statement of intent from the Gunners. It shows that they believe he has the potential to be a key cog in the Arsenal machine. It is no shock to see him be awarded this deal as Arteta hailed Nelson this season and said he was a “really important” player.

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Show all