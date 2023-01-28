Report: Real Sociedad tell Arsenal what it'll take to sign Martin Zubimendi











Moises Caicedo has emerged as Arsenal’s priority target in the final few days of this month’s transfer window, but the Gunners are looking at Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi too.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a blow after it was confirmed that Mohamed Elneny had picked up an injury. Thomas Partey too was forced to come off at half-time because of an issue in his ribs.

That leaves Arsenal short of options in the middle of the park, and the Gunners appear to have a few names on their shortlist. Zubimendi, branded as a ‘great footballer’ by Xavi, is one of them.

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Sociedad tell Arsenal what it’ll take to sign Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal were left really frustrated at the midway point of this month’s transfer window.

The Gunners spent a lot of time trying to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, and a deal even looked imminent at one point. However, Chelsea swooped in and lured him away.

Arsenal have since signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior from Spezia. Now, their focus is on a new central midfielder, and reports have revealed that they’ve had a bid rejected for Moises Caicedo.

The Seagulls star appears to be their top target, but Zubimendi is also really appreciated at the Emirates, and Real Sociedad apparently know that Arsenal are interested in signing him.

That’s according to The Times, who report that the Spanish outfit have made it clear to the Gunners that the only way they can sign the 23-year-old defensive midfielder this month is by triggering his £52.8 million release clause.

It’s definitely not beyond Arsenal to do that.

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

What’s the latest on Moises Caicedo?

Fabrizio Romano and many others revealed yesterday that Arsenal have tabled a £60 million bid to sign Caicedo this month. Brighton turned that offer down, but the Gunners are not giving up yet.

The Daily Mail then revealed that the Ecuador international is prepared to hand in a transfer request to secure a big move, but little did we know he’d do it publicly.

Yep, that’s right, Caicedo took to social media yesterday to send an open message to Brighton. He requested them to let him go this month, just hours after Arsenal had a big bid rejected for him.

“I want to take up this magnificent opportunity,” he wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. It will be interesting to see if that will change Brighton’s stance.

