Tottenham Hotspur only signed Pedro Porro in January this year, and he is now already being linked with a move to sign for European champions Real Madrid.

Spurs signed the 23-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in the winter window on an initial £5 million loan deal. Tottenham are obligated to make that permanent this summer for £39 million. (Sky Sports)

Now, Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Porro is one of the names Real Madrid are looking at in their search for a new right-back this summer.

Real Madrid linked with Tottenham's Pedro Porro

It looks like all the big clubs in Europe are looking for a new full-back this summer.

Mundo Deportivo have created a list of all the wide defenders clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, AC Milan and Juventus have on their shortlists ahead of the summer transfer window.

There are a few big names there, but the one that caught our eye was Pedro Porro, who has been named as a potential target for Real Madrid for next season.

The report claims that the Galacticos’ two main right-backs – Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez – are over the age of 30, while Alvaro Odriozola, 27, has been up for sale for a while now.

The outlet links Juan Foyth, Jeremie Frimpong and Reece James with a move to Real Madrid, but it’s Porro’s name on the list that should be a big worry for Spurs fans.

Real Madrid linked with Tottenham's Pedro Porro

TBR View:

Even if Real Madrid really want Porro, this would be an extremely difficult deal to complete.

The 23-year-old, branded as a ‘fantastic‘ player by Harry Kane, has been at Tottenham for just over three months now and has only played 14 times in all competitions.

His move will be made permanent in the summer, with Spurs obligated to pay £39 million. That takes their total expenditure on Porro, apart from his wages, to an eye-watering £44 million.

Daniel Levy doesn’t usually spend that sort of money on defenders, but when he does, he’ll do everything he possibly can to keep hold of them.

If Real Madrid really want him, they will have to pay over the odds to get him, which is unlikely as things stand.

Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

