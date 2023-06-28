Report: Real Madrid now enter the race for £15m Arsenal target

The latest reports suggest that Arsenal may struggle in their attempts to sign Arda Guler due to the fact that Real Madrid are now in pursuit.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Arda Guler. Many clubs are interested in signing the wonderkid this summer.

The attacking player reportedly has a £15million release clause. The ESPN claims that there is a stumbling block in Madrid’s pursuit of the Arsenal target. This is the commission Fenerbache want on top of the transfer fee.

Arsenal have been linked with Guler for a while. TeamTalk suggests that they have sent scouts to watch the Turkish international. Newcastle are also reportedly eyeing him.

(Photo by Emrah Yorulmaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Real Madrid interested in Arsenal target Arda Guler

Many rate Guler highly. Lots believe that he has world-class potential. One to praise him was Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist hailed him as “one of the biggest talents in Europe“.

Due to his great potential and his reported £15million release clause, it is no shock to see Arsenal keen to sign him. It is a relatively cheap price.

The big issue is the fact that Real Madrid are now apparently eyeing the attacking midfielder. It is always hard to sign a transfer target when competing with Real Madrid.

Arsenal are moving onto big things currently as they look to consistently battle Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Signing young future stars like Guler is a great idea. It shows good planning from the club as well as they plan for the present and the future.