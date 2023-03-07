Moussa Dembele now set to be free agent this summer, Everton really wanted him in January











Everton manager Sean Dyche could reignite the club’s interest in January target Moussa Dembele this summer, as his contract with Ligue 1 side Lyon expires in June, with the club resigned to losing the forward on a free transfer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Dembele has decided to leave Lyon as a free agent after 167 appearances, netting the French side 70 goals.

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The 26-year-old striker was linked with a move to Goodison Park throughout the January transfer window, as Everton looked to strengthen in attack, though ultimately the move did not materialise, and the Blues ended the month empty-handed.

Indeed, Aston Villa and Southampton were also reportedly interested in signing Dembele, and so Everton will no doubt face competition for the signature of the former Celtic man, who joined Lyon from the SPL club for £19.7m back in 2018.

The French under-21 international may have performed below par this season, with just three goals in 19 league games for Lyon, but an impressive return of 21 goals in 30 league appearances last season exemplifies his proficiency in attack.

Dembele could provide Dyche with much needed threat upfront

Indeed, the 2019/20 campaign yielded 16 goals in 27 league games for the French centre-forward, who could provide an ideal replacement for Richarlison, who’s influence has been sorely missed at Goodison Park since his £60m summer switch to Spurs.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Goals continue to elude Everton, who scored twice in a match for the first time since last October in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest. Indeed, in the recent 4-0 defeat at the Emirates, Everton and Arsenal had five shots each on target, and while the Gunners put four of them away, the Blues could not respond.

Everton have scored the joint-fewest goals in the Premier League so far this season (19), and while Demarai Gray can provide an outlet upfront for the remainder of the campaign, Sean Dyche will no doubt look to recruit early in the summer window, and the signing of Moussa Dembele on a free transfer would be outstanding business for the Toffees.