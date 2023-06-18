Jordan Pickford may have only signed a new Everton contract this year, but Sean Dyche apparently now wants to sell the Tottenham Hotspur target to raise funds.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that the goalkeeper is one of the players Everton are ready to cash in on in this window.

Jordan Pickford has played a key role in keeping the Toffees in the Premier League over the last two years. And it seemed that he was happy to stay at Goodison Park for as long as Everton remain a top-flight side.

Everton hope to sell Tottenham target Pickford

The 29-year-old only signed a new contract until 2027 back in February.

Speculation he could leave has persisted however. Reports from Football Transfers recently claimed that Tottenham have made contact over a potential move for Pickford.

You would imagine that Everton would want to keep Pickford as one of their few genuinely ‘exceptional‘ players. However, it would seem that the Toffees may be very open to the idea of cashing in.

The Sun claims that Sean Dyche now hopes to sell the former Sunderland man to help raise funds.

It is definitely a gamble for Everton to make Pickford available. He has his flaws. However, replacing him is going to be incredibly tough.

Certainly, Everton are going to have to spend a fair amount to find a decent replacement anyway. But Dyche perhaps feels that it is a risk worth taking to improve the strength of the overall squad.

Either way, it is potentially good news for Tottenham. But the onus is now on them to get a deal done with Everton seemingly leaving the door open.