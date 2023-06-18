In a surprise twist, Ruben Neves appears to be on his way to Saudi Arabia, with Wolves agreeing a fee to sell the midfielder Jorge Mendes was trying to encourage Arsenal to bid for.

That is according to a report from Sky Sports, which notes that Wolves and Al Hilal have struck a deal which could see the Portuguese move to the Kingdom for £47 million.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Ruben Neves was always likely to leave Molineux in this window. However, few would have anticipated that he would potentially be on his way out of Europe altogether.

Arsenal-linked Neves looks set for Al Hilal

He has been heavily linked with Barcelona. But with a move to Camp Nou in serious doubt, Jorge Mendes was trying to convince Arsenal to make a move for Neves, according to The Sun this week.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

It is no secret that the Gunners want to strengthen in the middle of the park. And they have previously shown interest in the 26-year-old.

But it appears that it will not be Mikel Arteta’s men landing his signature. Sky Sports claims that a £47 million fee has been agreed with Al Hilal. And personal terms are unlikely to be a problem, so it would appear that everything is getting very close.

This does feel like a significant coup for the Saudi Pro League. Obviously, they have bigger names signed up. However, Neves should be at the peak of his powers.

He captained Wolves last season. And he has been a ‘sensational‘ player for the side over the last few years.

His quality was clear from the fact that he was being linked with Arsenal and Barcelona. But clearly, his asking price with one year remaining on his contract put his potential admirers off.

Wolves will probably be delighted with the fee they are set to receive.