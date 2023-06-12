Newcastle United are still interested in signing Kieran Tierney this summer, but the Magpies do not want to pay £30 million for the Arsenal defender.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that Eddie Howe’s side could end up making just two signings this summer amid concerns over Financial Fair Play rules.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Newcastle are gearing up for their Champions League return after an amazing rise this past season. But it seems that any hopes of the spending ramping up have been dashed.

Newcastle won’t pay £30m for Tierney

Kieran Tierney is one player who has been heavily linked with the Magpies. Reports from The Times have even claimed that Newcastle are confident of doing a deal for the Scotland international.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, it appears that Newcastle are relying on Arsenal dropping their asking price. According to the report from The Telegraph, the Magpies will not pay £30 million for Tierney.

It is not clear whether Arsenal would be prepared to drop their demands. But you would imagine that Mikel Arteta would be more than happy if Tierney was still in his plans next season.

So Arsenal are surely unlikely to do Newcastle many favours – particularly as they are likely to be battling for a top-four spot next season.

And the Gunners will feel that £30 million is more than fair for Tierney. He does not suit the system Arteta wants his side to play. But he is an elite defender.

He is a ‘magnificent‘ player at his best. And he would have the potential to be an amazing addition for Newcastle.

If the Magpies are not prepared to pay £30 million for Tierney, perhaps Arsenal will hold out for a bid of that amount from elsewhere.