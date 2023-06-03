Newcastle now confident they can sign £25m Arsenal player











Newcastle United are confident they will win the race to sign Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney this summer, despite interest from elsewhere.

A number of clubs, including Aston Villa, are believed to fancy taking Tierney off Arsenal’s hands this summer.

The Scottish defender is one of a number of Arsenal players who will be allowed to leave The Emirates during the transfer window.

And according to The Times, Newcastle believe they’ll be the ones who win the race to sign him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Newcastle think they can sign Kieran Tierney

According to The Times, Newcastle fancy their chances of being the more attractive proposition for Tierney this summer.

The offer of Champions League football, plus the fact PIF will be able to pay the £30m+ fee that Arsenal want, means the Toon are confident of winning out.

Tierney has fallen down the pecking order for the Gunners since they signed Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer.

The Scottish international is wanting to find first-team football and Newcastle are a club likely to be able to offer it.

The Magpies are expected to try and sign a number of players this summer. Tierney is among a number of players Eddie Howe is keen on bringing to St James’ Park.

Ideal signing

Newcastle’s next few signings are going to be big for the club in terms of improving the first-team and Kieran Tierney definitely fits the bill.

Eddie Howe needs players who can come straight into the team and the business and Tierney will be one who can do that.

The £30m+ fee is a big chunk of change. But with PIF money and Champions League football, that won’t be a problem this summer.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images