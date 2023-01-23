Chelsea convinced Noni Madueke will be world-class after leaving Tottenham's academy











Chelsea are now convinced that Noni Madueke is going to be world-class, after he rejected a contract from Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster.

That’s according to a report from Football London, who outline Chelsea’s plans for the 20-year-old.

A 16-year-old Madueke was offered a professional contract by Tottenham in 2018.

However, he turned it down in favour of joining Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

“We are increasingly receiving the signal that English talents are open to a switch to the Netherlands,” PSV’s head of scouting John de Jong said at the time.

“They see the chance of breaking into the first team here at a young age is much greater.”

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

That was certainly the case for Madueke, who made his senior debut for the Dutch side as a 17-year-old in 2020.

He went on to record 18 goal contributions in just over 50 league games for PSV, before joining Chelsea this month.

An ankle injury scuppered his progress in the first half of this season, after earning a call-up to the England under-21 squad.

It didn’t deter Chelsea from spending £29m and giving the 20-year-old a seven-and-a-half-year contract this month.

Madueke could end up being the one that got away for Tottenham if he hits the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea believe former Tottenham youngster Madueke will be world-class

The report from Football London suggests that, ‘there’s a genuine belief from senior officials at Chelsea that the former Spurs youngster can develop into a world-class talent at Cobham.

‘Madueke is a really exciting footballer to watch and he will certainly cause problems for full-backs thanks to his blistering speed, his fearlessness and his directness with the ball at his feet.’

Chelsea are currently inundated with wingers right now, after signing Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk this month.

Hakim Ziyech could end up leaving the club, with Newcastle and Everton both interested in his services.

Photo by Joupin Ghamsari/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has had to deal with a serious injury crisis at the club, but results have still been underwhelming.

Madueke should benefit from Mudryk’s more high-profile arrival to settle in at the club under-the-radar.

He faces a lot of competition for minutes, but his direct style is very different to what a lot of his teammates offer.

Madueke is the sort of player Tottenham could do with right now, however, they were never competing with Chelsea for his signature.

Instead, Spurs will have to look elsewhere to sign an attacker, although a right wing-back appears to be the priority this month.

Show all